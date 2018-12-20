Fate of Ohio car plant to be settled with union next year -GM

DETROIT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Thursday the fate of its Lordstown, Ohio, car assembly plant, which Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has suggested he might buy, is a matter to be settled with the plant’s union next year.

“GM has said the plant is unallocated and the next steps are a matter of UAW-GM negotiations,” GM spokesman Patrick Morrissey said.

GM, along with Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, have labor agreements with the United Auto Workers union that expire next fall. The union represents workers at GM’s Ohio plant.

Last month, GM said it would end production at five plants in North America, including four in the United States, and eliminate up to 15,000 jobs. The announcement drew the ire of U.S. President Donald Trump. (Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Bernadette Baum)