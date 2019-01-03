UAW sues GM over use of temporary workers at Indiana plant

DETROIT, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union sued General Motors Co in federal court on Thursday, claiming the automaker’s use of temporary workers at a plant in Indiana violates its labor deal.

The union said there are about 1,000 laid-off hourly employees that have the right to transfer to plants with openings. GM is employing temporary workers at its Fort Wayne Assembly plant rather than transferring workers, the UAW said. GM did not immediately comment on the suit. (Reporting by Ben Klayman Writing by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)