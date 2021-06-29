GM expects to work with the UAW at battery plants - executive

DETROIT, June 29 (Reuters) - A top executive of General Motors Co on Tuesday expressed strong support for efforts by the United Auto Workers union to organize U.S. electric vehicle battery plants it is building with a partner, but stopped short of endorsing unionization without a formal worker vote.

“We are supportive of the UAW, we are partners with the UAW. We believe there has been good that has come out of that partnership and that good is transferrable to other operations,” GM executive vice president Gerald Johnson said during a briefing for reporters about broader efforts by the company to expand its environmental, social and governance efforts. (Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)