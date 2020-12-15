Gmail down for more than 1000 users - Downdetector

(Reuters) - Gmail, Google’s e-mailing platform, was down for more than 1,000 users on Tuesday, according to Downdetector.com.

The site, which tracks outages, showed there were about 1,100 incidents of people reporting issues with Gmail, mainly with receiving mails.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

On Monday, many of Google’s services, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive were affected by outages for nearly an hour.