Google says looking into Gmail outage issue

FILE PHOTO: The Google sign is shown on one of the company's office buildings in Irvine, California, U.S., October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Tuesday it was looking into an outage issue with e-mailing platform Gmail, after some users were unable to access it.

Many of Google’s services, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive were affected by outages for nearly an hour on Monday.

Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages, showed on Tuesday that there were more than 13,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Gmail.

“We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users. We will provide an update by 5:30 PM today detailing when we expect to resolve the problem,” Google said.

“Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change.”