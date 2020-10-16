Whistleblower law did not cover GM mechanic’s report of defective process - 8th Circuit

A law that bars retaliation against automotive workers for reporting motor-vehicle defects did not protect a GM quality-control mechanic who reported that his co-workers had falsely certified that they had repaired those defects, a divided appeals court held Thursday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed summary judgment for General Motors in a wrongful termination lawsuit by Richard Barcomb, who lost his job as a mechanic in the Final Repair Process Department of the Wentzville, Missouri manufacturing plant in 2016.

