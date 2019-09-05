Go-Ahead reports lower annual profit as rail unit falters

Sept 5 (Reuters) - UK transport company Go-Ahead Group Plc on Thursday reported lower annual pretax profit as earnings at its rail division halved, hit by the loss of the London Midland franchise.

The company said pretax profit tumbled 33.4% to 97 million pounds ($119.09 million) for the year ended June 29, while operating profit in its rail division fell to 25.4 million pounds, falling significantly as the London Midland franchise expired in December 2017. ($1 = 0.8145 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)