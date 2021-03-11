Go-Ahead sees passengers returning as COVID-19 curbs ease, H1 profit halves

March 11 (Reuters) - UK’s Go-Ahead said on Thursday it expected more people to use public transport for work and leisure in the spring as England begins to lift its coronavirus-led curbs, after reporting a 50% slump in first-half profit.

The company, with transport operations in England, Ireland, Singapore, Germany and Norway, reported statutory pre-tax profit of 24.6 million pounds ($34.29 million), compared with 49 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7174 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)