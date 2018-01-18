FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 5:04 AM / in 2 hours

Google, Temasek coming in as new investors in Indonesia's Go-Jek -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google , Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd and Chinese online platform Meituan-Dianping are investing in a fundraising round of Indonesian ride-hailing start-up Go-Jek, sources familiar with the matter said.

Go-Jek’s existing investors such as global private equity firms KKR & Co LP and Warburg Pincus LLC are also participating in the funding round of Go-Jek, which is raising about $1.2 billion in total, the sources said.

Google, KKR, Warburg and Temasek declined to comment. Meituan-Dianping and Go-Jek did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The people declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Additional reporting by Julie Zhu in HONG KONG; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

