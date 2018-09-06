FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 7:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Go-Ahead shares jump 14 pct on higher FY profit

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Go-Ahead Group rose as much as 14 percent on Thursday after the transport company posted a 6.5 percent rise in full-year pre-tax profit and said its results were ahead of its expectations.

Pre-tax profit rose to 145.7 million pounds ($188.1 million) for the year ended June 30, from 136.8 million pounds a year earlier, the company said, as higher profit from its bus operations offset a fall in rail profit.

It also maintained its full-year dividend of 102.08 pence per share. ($1 = 0.7747 pounds) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

