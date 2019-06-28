Goals Soccer Centres reports higher UK sales

June 28 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley-backed Goals Soccer Centres on Friday reported a 10.8% rise in UK gross comparable sales for the 25 weeks ended June 22 and said its sites in the United States were trading strongly.

The five-a-side football pitch operator, which has locked horns with Ashley’s Sports Direct, also said its net debt levels remain around 29 million pounds ($37 million).

Sports Direct owns a 19% stake in Goals Soccer Centres.

Recently, Sports Direct voted to remove the board of Goals Soccer Centres and urged the board to allow corporate investigator Kroll to carry out a “cradle to grave” report into the company’s finances. ($1 = 0.79 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)