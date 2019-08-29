Goals Soccer Centres seeks bids for business, assets

Aug 29 (Reuters) - British five-a-side football pitch operator Goals Soccer Centres Plc said on Thursday it has started a process to invite bids for its business and assets, following appointment of advisers to explore options.

The company, whose shareholders include retail tycoon Mike Ashley, said earlier this month it was unable to publish audited financials for 2018 in time, after it detected improper behaviour in relation to its past accounts. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)