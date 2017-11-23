Property website ZPG ends pursuit of rival GoCompare

Nov 23 (Reuters) - British real estate website ZPG Plc said on Thursday it does not plan to make a further offer for rival GoCompare, a week after GoCompare rejected its $600 million takeover approach.
GoCompare had rejected ZPG’s approach saying the offer “does not reflect the strong growth prospects of the company.” GoCompare made its debut on the London stock market a year ago following its demerger from insurer Esure,
Shares in GoCompare were down about 5.2 percent at 1536 GMT while ZPG shares were down marginally. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)