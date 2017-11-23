FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Property website ZPG ends pursuit of rival GoCompare
November 23, 2017 / 3:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Property website ZPG ends pursuit of rival GoCompare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - British real estate website ZPG Plc said on Thursday it does not plan to make a further offer for rival GoCompare, a week after GoCompare rejected its $600 million takeover approach.

GoCompare had rejected ZPG’s approach saying the offer “does not reflect the strong ‎growth prospects of the company.” GoCompare made its debut on the London stock market a year ago following its demerger from insurer Esure,

Shares in GoCompare were down about 5.2 percent at 1536 GMT while ZPG shares were down marginally. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

