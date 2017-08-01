UPDATE 1-Price comparison website Gocompare H1 profit up on higher marketing margins

(Adds details, background)

Aug 1 - Price comparison website Gocompare.Com Group Plc said its operating profit rose 21.5 percent in the first half of the year, helped by higher marketing margins.

The company, which demerged from British insurer esure Group Plc in November, said adjusted operating profit rose to 17.5 million pounds ($23.1 million) for the six months ended June 30 from 14.4 million pounds a year earlier.

Gocompare, which enables consumers to shop around for financial, travel and utility services, said its marketing margin rose to 39.6 percent from 34.5 percent last year.

Revenue rose 4.1 percent to 75.8 million pounds in the period, the company said.

Gocompare.com's customer interactions, which refer to price quotes initiated but not necessarily completed on the website, rose to 17 million in the first half of 2017 from 16 million in the year-ago period.

Economic weakness coupled with rising prices have made price comparison websites operated by Gocompare and Moneysupermarket.com increasingly popular as consumers look to tighten their purse strings.

However, rival Moneysupermarket.com said in July it expected full-year adjusted operating profit at the lower end of analysts' estimated range.

Gocompare.com said it remained "confident" about meeting its expectations for the full year and would pay an interim dividend of 0.7 pence per share. ($1 = 0.7573 pounds)