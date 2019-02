Feb 20 (Reuters) - GoDaddy Inc reported fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday that rose 15.5 percent, as the web hosting company earned more from an expanded customer base.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $42.5 million, or 24 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $92.6 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $695.8 million from $602.2 million. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)