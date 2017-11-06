FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GoDaddy quarterly profit jumps nearly five fold
#Market News
November 6, 2017 / 9:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

GoDaddy quarterly profit jumps nearly five fold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - GoDaddy Inc reported a near five-fold surge in quarterly profit, as the website hoster booked a gain from the sale of its European business.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $22.4 million, or 17 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $4.8 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

The net income included income from discontinued operations of $22.9 million, related to the sale of its German managed hosting provider PlusServer.

Total revenue rose to $582.2 million from $472.1 million.

GoDaddy completed its acquisition of Host Europe Group in April, expanding its footprint in Europe. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
