GoDaddy quarterly revenue tops estimates

Feb 12 (Reuters) - GoDaddy Inc’s quarterly revenue topped analysts’ estimates on Thursday, as the web hosting company’s revenue per user rose.

Total revenue rose 12.2% to $780.4 million from $695.8 million, higher than analysts’ average estimate of $777.2 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $60.5 million, or 34 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $42.5 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.