Company News
February 13, 2020 / 9:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

GoDaddy quarterly revenue tops estimates

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - GoDaddy Inc’s quarterly revenue topped analysts’ estimates on Thursday, as the web hosting company’s revenue per user rose.

Total revenue rose 12.2% to $780.4 million from $695.8 million, higher than analysts’ average estimate of $777.2 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $60.5 million, or 34 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $42.5 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Chinmay Rautmare in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below