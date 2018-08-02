FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 8:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

GoDaddy's second-quarter revenue jumps 17 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - GoDaddy Inc’s second-quarter revenue rose 16.8 percent, as the web hosting company signed up more customers and earned more revenue more per user.

Total revenue climbed to $651.6 million in the three months ended June 30, from $557.8 million a year earlier, Scottsdale, Arizona-based GoDaddy said on Thursday.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $18.1 million or 12 cents per share, from $20.8 million or 20 cents per share a year earlier. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

