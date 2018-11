Nov 6 (Reuters) - GoDaddy Inc’s third-quarter revenue rose nearly 17 percent on Tuesday, as the web hosting company earned more from an expanded customer base.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $13.2 million, or 8 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $22.4 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $679.5 million from $582.2 million. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)