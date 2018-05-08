FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 8:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Web hosting firm GoDaddy tops revenue estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds share price, compares revenue with estimates)

May 8 (Reuters) - GoDaddy Inc’s first-quarter revenue topped Wall Street forecasts on Tuesday, as the web-hosting company gained thousands of new customers from its acquisition of Host Europe last year.

Shares of the world’s largest domain name registrar rose 2 percent in after-hours trading following the news.

Scottsdale, Arizona-based GoDaddy had about 17.7 million customers as of March 31, up about 17 percent from a year earlier.

GoDaddy, which manages over 76 million domain names or roughly a fifth of all domain names worldwide, forecast current-quarter revenue of between $640 million and $645 million.

Analysts on average were expecting $635.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

GoDaddy said net income attributable to the company rose to $3.3 million in the first quarter from about $600,000 a year earlier.

The company earned 2 cents per share, matching analysts’ expectations.

Revenue jumped about 29 percent to $633.2 million, topping expectations of $622.4 million. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru)

