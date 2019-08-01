Web hosting company GoDaddy reports 13% rise in revenue, names new CEO

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Internet domain provider GoDaddy Inc reported a 13.1% rise in second-quarter revenue on Thursday, as the web hosting company earned more from an expanded customer base.

Net loss attributable to the company was $12.6 million, or 7 cents per class A share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a net income of $18.1 million, or 11 cents per class A share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $737.2 million from $651.6 million.

The company named Aman Bhutani as its chief executive officer. He will take over from Scott Wagner who is stepping down due to health reasons.