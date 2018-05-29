GoFundMe files trademark lawsuit over CMG Mortgage's HomeFundMe

Crowdfunding service GoFundMe has sued California-based CMG Mortgage, claiming the company has illegally mimicked its name for a new “Home-Fund-Me” service offering crowdfunding for mortgage customers.

Alleging trademark infringement and dilution, the lawsuit said CMG is trading on GoFundMe’s name and worldwide reputation to try to “propel its service into the national spotlight.” The complaint was filed on Friday in San Francisco federal court and asks for damages and an injunction barring CMG from using the HomeFundMe name.

