FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 29, 2018 / 9:42 PM / a few seconds ago

GoFundMe files trademark lawsuit over CMG Mortgage's HomeFundMe

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Crowdfunding service GoFundMe has sued California-based CMG Mortgage, claiming the company has illegally mimicked its name for a new “Home-Fund-Me” service offering crowdfunding for mortgage customers.

Alleging trademark infringement and dilution, the lawsuit said CMG is trading on GoFundMe’s name and worldwide reputation to try to “propel its service into the national spotlight.” The complaint was filed on Friday in San Francisco federal court and asks for damages and an injunction barring CMG from using the HomeFundMe name.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ISQUUY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.