Financials
March 17, 2020 / 7:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia's Gojek closed $1.2 bln funding last week -internal memo

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Indonesian ride-hailing firm Gojek closed an additional $1.2 billion of funding last week, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

The memo said the company’s total funding currently stands at just under $3 billion, and added it was still seeing strong demand among the investment community despite turbulence within the tech investment environment and the coronavirus pandemic.

A Gojek spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Fanny Potkin; editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
