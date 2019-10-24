Market News
CORRECTED-Gojek sees dual listing down the track

(Corrects first paragraph to say “no immediate plans”, instead of “immediate plans”)

JAKARTA Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing and payments company Gojek is likely to opt for a dual share listing in Indonesia and another centre but has no immediate plans for an initial puublic offering (IPO), co-chief executive Andre Soelistyo told a briefing on Thursday. Joint chief executives Soelistyo and Kevin Aluwi have taken charge sincer co-founder and former CEO Nadiem Makarim’s resignation on Monday to join Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s new cabinet.

