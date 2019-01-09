Funds News
January 9, 2019 / 2:05 AM / in an hour

Philippines' regulator rejects Indonesia's Go-Jek's application for Manila ride-hailing service

1 Min Read

MANILA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ transport regulator has rejected the application of Indonesia’s Go-Jek to launch a ride-hailing service in the country due to foreign ownership issues, a government official said on Wednesday.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) denied the petition of Go-Jek’s subsidiary to become the newest ride-hailing service in the Southeast Asian nation, the regulator’s chairman, Martin Delgra, told Reuters.

Velox Technology Philippines Inc, a unit of Go-Jek, “did not meet the citizenship requirement and the application was not verified in accordance with our rules,” Delgra said.

Go-Jek, which counts Tencent Holdings Ltd and JD.com Inc as investors, did not immediately respond to request for comments. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales in MANILA; Additional Reporting by Fanny Potkin in JAKARTA; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below