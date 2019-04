SAO PAULO, April 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest airline, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, will not cancel its orders of Boeing Co’s 737 MAX plane, the model which was involved in two fatal crashes, its chief executive said on Tuesday, according to newspaper Valor Economico.

“We will not cancel our orders,” said Paulo Kakinoff, Gol’s CEO. “The 737 MAX is probably the best airplane ever made.” (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)