SAO PAULO, June 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA canceled 12 of its 7,275 flights between May 21 and May 31, amid a truckers’ strike that paralyzed many sectors of the economy, the company said in a filing on Monday.

“Gol’s network and fleet were key differentiators that proved essential in guaranteeing a low number of canceled flights,” Sergio Quito, Gol’s vice-president of operations, said in a statement. (Reporting by Gram Slattery)