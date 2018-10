SAO PAULO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA is likely to post an operating margin, or EBIT margin, of 5 to 5.5 percent in the third quarter, down 7 percentage points from the same period last year, the firm said on Monday.

In a securities filing previewing the firm’s quarterly results, Gold said operating cash flow in the quarter will likely come to 450 million reais ($117 million) to 500 million reais.