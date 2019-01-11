Brazil airline Gol raises leverage, margin projections to 2020

BRASILIA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA on Friday raised its leverage projections while also boosting its profit margin forecasts through 2020, citing a variety of factors, according to a securities filing.

Gol attributed the revised financial projections to variations in oil prices, the appreciation of the dollar against the Brazilian real currency and expanding its fleet to include Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi and Jake Spring; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)