Brazil airline Gol sees revenue, profit margins rising in 2018
December 7, 2017 / 8:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil airline Gol sees revenue, profit margins rising in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA expects its profit margins to rise next year as more international routes and cargo operations help to lift revenue, according to its preliminary 2018 operating estimates.

In a securities filing on Thursday, Gol forecast net revenue of around 11 billion reais ($3.3 billion) next year, up from about 10.4 billion reais in 2017. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a common gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, are expected to equal 16 percent of revenue, up from 14 percent this year.

$1 = 3.29 reais Reporting by Brad Haynes

