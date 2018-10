SAO PAULO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian securities regulator CVM has opened a formal analysis of airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA’s plan to buy out minority shareholders in its loyalty program, Smiles Fidelidade SA , the regulator said on Monday.

Gol said earlier on Monday it planned to buy out Smiles’ minority shareholders to improve governance and cut costs, sending Smiles shares plummeting more than 38 percent. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Dan Grebler)