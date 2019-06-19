Brazil airline Gol fails to reach deal with Smiles

SAO PAULO, June 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA said on Wednesday that it had failed to reach an agreement on a corporate restructuring of its subsidiary, loyalty program Smiles Fidelidade SA, after five months of talks.

Gol said the failure of the negotiation does not change its intention not to renew its operating agreement with Smiles beyond its current expiration date, adding that the airline continues to “evaluate alternatives” to improve its efficiency and competitiveness.