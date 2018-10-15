UPDATE 1-Brazil's Gol to incorporate mileage subsidiary Smiles in restructuring

(Adds details)

SAO PAULO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA plans to fully incorporate its mileage subsidiary Smiles Fidelidade SA as part of a major corporate restructuring, the airline said in a securities filing on Monday.

The restructuring, which must be approved by shareholder assemblies of both companies, would eventually pave the way for Gol to migrate its shares to the Novo Mercado segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

Gol has been particularly hard hit among Latin American airlines this year by the poor performance of emerging market currencies, which account for the bulk of its income base.

If the plan is not approved, Gol could pursue a different strategy, such as delisting Smiles through a mandatory buyout offer to the subsidiary shareholders, the filing said.

In the filing, Gol added that operational contracts between the airline and the loyalty program company will not be renewed in 2032.

One month ago, Gol´s rival Latam Airlines Group SA decided to take its loyalty program company Multiplus SA private in a $289 million deal.

After the delisting, Latam said it will merge Multiplus with its Latam Pass loyalty program.

After Gol and Latam transactions are completed, there will be no listed loyalty program companies in Brazil’s stock exchange. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Raquel Stenzel; Writing by Bruno Federowski, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)