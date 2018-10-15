UPDATE 2-Brazil's Smiles shares plunge after Gol buyout plan unveiled

(Adds details from conference call)

By Marcelo Rochabrun and Bruno Federowski

SAO PAULO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA said on Monday that it plans to buy out minority shareholders in its loyalty program Smiles Fidelidade SA via a share swap whose terms will be determined by an independent committee, sending Smiles shares down 27 percent.

Gol, which had spun off 47 percent of Smiles in 2013, said in a statement that the move was aimed at cutting costs and improving corporate governance. The move follows similar transactions by other airlines including Air Canada and Gol´s rival Latam Airlines Group SA.

In a conference call outlining the details of the transaction, Gol’s Chief Financial Officer Richard Lark said the market had created undue expectations for the financial success of Smiles, which was part of the reason behind the merger.

“If you read most of the research on Smiles,” he said, “they assume that Smiles will continue to grow revenue by double digits. That happened for a while but we don’t think it can continue in the future.”

“While this might sound like bad news, the reality is we are coming to the table to negotiate a fair deal for everyone,” he added.

Gol shares were up 4.4 percent in morning trading.

The takeover and related restructuring of the companies’ ownership structure and governance, which must be approved by both companies’ shareholders, would eventually pave the way for the airline to migrate its shares to the Novo Mercado segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

Gol has been particularly hard hit among Latin American airlines this year by the poor performance of emerging market currencies, which account for the bulk of its income base.

The airline said that if shareholders rejected terms of the share swamp to be determined the committee, Gol could pursue a different strategy, such as delisting Smiles through a mandatory buyout offer to the subsidiary shareholders.

But Chief Executive Officer Paulo Kakinoff said on the conference call that he hoped such a step would not be needed.

“I want to make it very clear that the public tender offer is not our goal,” he said.

Gol added that operational contracts between the airline and the loyalty program company will not be renewed in 2032.

One month ago, Latam decided to take its loyalty program company Multiplus SA private in a $289 million deal.

Air Canada, together with partners including Visa, recently agreed to take over its frequent flyer plan Aimia.

If the Gol and Latam transactions are completed, there will be no listed loyalty program companies in Brazil’s stock exchange. (Additional reporting by Raquel Stenzel; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marguerita Choy)