UPDATE 3-Brazil's Smiles shares plunge after Gol buyout plan unveiled

SAO PAULO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA said on Monday that it plans to buy out minority shareholders in loyalty program Smiles Fidelidade SA for an undisclosed price, sending Smiles’ shares 34 percent lower.

Gol, Brazil’s largest airline which had spun off 47 percent of Smiles in 2013, said in a statement its decision was aimed at cutting costs and improving corporate governance. The move follows similar transactions by other carriers including Air Canada and Gol´s rival Latam Airlines Group SA.

In a conference call, Gol Chief Financial Officer Richard Lark said the market had created undue expectations for the financial success of Smiles, which was part of the reason behind the merger.

Lark said that most of the research on Smiles assumed its revenue would continue in the double digits.

“That happened for a while but we don’t think it can continue in the future,” Lark said.

“While this might sound like bad news, the reality is we are coming to the table to negotiate a fair deal for everyone,” he added.

Gol said operational contracts between the airline and the loyalty program company will not be renewed in 2032. Customers would be able to keep their miles and rewards, airline executives said.

Smiles shares, down 34 percent, were the biggest decliners on Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa index while Gol, which gained 6.6 percent, was its top gainer.

At its peak, Smiles stock more than tripled from its 2013 IPO and 11 out of 12 analysts recommended it as of September, according to Refinitiv data. But following the announcement, overall gains were down to just 28 percent compared to its 2013 value.

Itaú BBA analysts said in a note that the announcement is negative news for shareholders. As recently as Sept. 20, Itau BBA had said it saw a “low probability” of Gol failing to renew its contract with Smiles.

The takeover and related restructuring of the companies’ ownership and governance, which must be approved by both companies’ shareholders, would eventually pave the way for the airline to migrate its shares to the Novo Mercado segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

Gol, which is part owned by Delta Air Lines Inc, has been particularly hard hit among Latin American airlines this year by the poor performance of emerging market currencies, which account for the bulk of its income base.

The airline said that if shareholders rejected terms of the share swap to be determined the committee, Gol could pursue a different strategy, such as delisting Smiles through a mandatory buyout offer to the subsidiary shareholders.

Chief Executive Officer Paulo Kakinoff said on the conference call that he hoped such a step would not be needed.

“I want to make it very clear that the public tender offer is not our goal,” he said.

One month ago, Latam decided to take its loyalty program company Multiplus SA private in a $289 million deal.

Air Canada, together with partners including Visa, recently agreed to take over its frequent flyer plan Aimia .