CORRECTED-Brazil airline Gol cuts outlook for 2019, 2020 after posting Q1 loss

SAO PAULO, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes on Tuesday cut its earnings projections for 2019 and 2020 after posting a net loss of 32.3 million reais ($8.20 million) in the first quarter of the year.

Gol had previously told investors that the next two years would be a turnaround for the business, with high net income margins, after posting significant losses in recent quarters. ($1 = 3.9400 reais)