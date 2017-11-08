FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Gol sees aircraft occupancy rates rising in Q4
Sections
Featured
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Breakingviews
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Whisky stash raises bootlegging suspicions
North Korea
Whisky stash raises bootlegging suspicions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 4:23 PM / in an hour

Brazil's Gol sees aircraft occupancy rates rising in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA expects its occupancy rates to rise in the fourth quarter from a year earlier based on reservations for upcoming flights, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

In a presentation on third-quarter earnings, Gol included a slide projecting a 4 percentage-point rise in its October occupancy rate, a 1 percentage-point rise in November occupancy and a 2 percentage point rise in December occupancy. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.