Brazilian airline Gol says passenger demand on international routes fell 3.3% in Feb

SAO PAULO, March 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes said on Friday that passenger demand for its international flights fell 3.3% in February from the same month a year earlier, and occupancy rates were at 74.3% last month.

Demand for its domestic flights rose 9.1% and its occupancy rate last year was 81.8%, it said in a statement. Total passenger demand last month rose 7.2% and the overall occupancy rate was at 80.7%. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Susan Fenton)