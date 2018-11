SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (Gol), Brazil’s largest airline, reported a third-quarter net loss of 409 million reais ($110 million) on Thursday, reversing a net profit of 328 million reais in the same period of 2017.

The third-quarter results missed a forecast by three analysts for a net loss of $33 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 3.7219 reais) (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Susan Fenton)