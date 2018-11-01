UPDATE 1-Brazilian airline Gol posts steep loss due to oil prices, currency woes

(Recasts throughout with details from earnings release)

By Marcelo Rochabrun

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (Gol), Brazil’s largest airline, reported a third-quarter net loss of 409 million reais ($110 million) on Thursday, mainly due to a depreciating local currency and higher oil prices.

The loss was much deeper than a forecast by three analysts for a net loss of $33 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv, and prompted Gol to negatively revise its estimates for the entire year.

The company now expects shareholders to lose between 1.8 and 2 reais per share in 2018, compared to a previous estimated loss of between 1 and 1.2 reais per share.

The third quarter, usually profitable for Brazilian airlines, saw Gol reverse the net profit of 328 million reais it earned in the same period of 2017.

Gol is particularly sensitive to currency fluctuations because 77 percent of the airline’s debt is in dollars. Foreign exchange swings also affect the purchasing power of Brazilians and the cost of buying oil, priced in US dollars. At the current exchange rate, Gol’s total debt amounts to 8 billion reais.

The airline said the depreciation of the real cost the company 187 million reais, more than half its net loss.

Still, the company brought in higher revenue in the quarter than in 2017. Of Gol’s 2.8 billion reais in revenue, 37 percent went towards the cost of fuel, against 26 percent in 2017.

In the nine months so far this year, Gol has posted an accumulated loss of 1.6 billion reais.