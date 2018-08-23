Golar LNG says new Cameroon LNG project in full swing

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Golar LNG said on Thursday its pioneering floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project in Cameroon had achieved 100 percent of commercial uptime, following commissioning earlier this year, and was due to offload its sixth cargo soon.

The Hilli Episeyo FLNG is the first of its a kind — an LNG producing vessel converted from an ageing tanker. The start of commercial operations, after producing its first cargo in May, brings Cameroon into a small group of nations exporting LNG.