September 21, 2017 / 8:02 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Shipper Golar LNG appoints Iain Ross as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Shipping company Golar LNG Ltd said it has appointed Iain Ross as its new chief executive.

Ross succeeds Oscar Spieler, who was appointed as CEO last year after having previously led the company between July 2009 and June 2011.

Spieler was in charge of the company’s FLNG Hilli Episeyo project and is leaving after its delivery, but would remain with the group as executive adviser, the company said in a statement.

Ross has joined Golar from project delivery company WorleyParsons Ltd, Golar LNG said.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
