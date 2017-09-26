FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
London gold dealer Sharps Pixley to accept payment in bitcoin
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 26, 2017 / 9:00 AM / 24 days ago

London gold dealer Sharps Pixley to accept payment in bitcoin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - London bullion dealer Sharps Pixley will allow customers to pay for gold and other precious metals using digital currency bitcoin, the company said on Tuesday.

Sharps Pixley, which last year opened Britain’s first showroom making gold coins and bars available to private investors in London’s elite district of Mayfair, said it would offer the service though payment processor BitPay.

Bitcoin is the world’s most popular cryptocurrency and enables individuals to transfer value to each other and pay for goods and services outside the regulated financial system.

Its dollar value has more than tripled this year but it remains highly volatile. Prices fell this month from almost $5,000 to a low of less than $3,000 after JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon called it “a fraud” and China cracked down on cryptocurrency exchanges.

“Many investors in Bitcoin would like the option of holding intrinsic value in a traditional safe haven asset like gold; and be able to switch across in a simple and cost effective way,” said Sharps Pixley CEO Ross Norman. “That avenue is now open to them.” (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.