Higher prices cool Asian demand for gold - GFMS

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Demand for gold jewellery, bars and coins fell sharply in the third quarter while investment in gold-backed exchange traded funds (ETFs) rocketed, an industry report said on Tuesday. Holdings of gold by ETFs jumped by 247 tonnes over July-September, the report compiled by consultants at Refinitiv GFMS said, helping push prices to six-year peaks above $1,500 an ounce. But higher prices dampened demand from retail buyers. Purchases of gold bars in Asia fell by one-third year-on-year, pushing overall third quarter demand down 23% to 146 tonnes, according to Refinitiv GFMS. For jewellery, meanwhile, a 60% fall in Indian consumption dragged global jewellery fabrication down 26% to 392 tonnes, it said. Central banks and other official sector institutions bought 119 tonnes over July-September, taking net purchases for the first nine months to more than 470 tonnes, it added. GOLD DEMAND (T)* Q3 2019 Q3 2018 % change Jewellery Consumption 317.1 442.1 -28% Jewellery Fabrication 391.9 532.6 -26% Industrial Fabrication 93.9 98.4 -5% Net Official Sector 119.1 185.0 -36% Retail Investment 203.0 269.3 -25% …of which Bars 145.9 188.7 -23% …of which Coins 57.1 80.6 -29% Physical Demand 808.0 1,085.3 -26% ETF Inventory Build 247.3 -100.4 Exchange Inventory Build 14.2 -7.5 * Refinitiv, GFMS Gold Survey Q3 2019 (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)