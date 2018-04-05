FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 12:03 PM / in 20 hours

N. American gold ETF inflows up in March; Europe saw outflows for second month -WGC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - Gold-backed exchange traded funds in North America saw inflows in March, amid market volatility and as trade tensions between the United States and China drove safe-haven purchases to bullion, while Europe saw outflows for the second straight month.

North American gold-backed exchange traded funds rose 21.5 tonnes worth $916.9 million in March, a 1.7 percent increase from the month prior, the World Gold Council said on Thursday.

European gold-backed ETF holdings declined 1.1 tonnes for the same period.

View March 2018 gold-backed ETF flows: tmsnrt.rs/2Iw7AgD

Reporting by Renita D. Young and Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Sandra Maler

