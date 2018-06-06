FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
June 6, 2018 / 1:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

N. American gold ETF outflows up in May - World Gold Council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - Outflows of North American gold-backed exchange traded funds (ETFs) rose in May, as volatility in the gold market dragged prices lower, the World Gold Council said on Wednesday.

The ETFs lost nearly 30 tonnes worth $1.2 billion, compared with inflows of 43.7 tonnes worth $1.9 billion in April, as the dollar in which gold is priced rose and prospects of higher U.S. interest rates made gold less attractive because the metal does not draw interest.

European gold-backed ETF holdings inflows increased by roughly 26 tonnes worth $1.2 billion, in May, up 2.8 percent from April. This was the second consecutive month of inflows as political turmoil in Italy drove European safe haven demand, the World Gold Council said. (Reporting by Renita D. Young Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.