FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 16, 2018 / 6:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Gold Fields suffering under poor management - S.Africa mines minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Gold Fields’ plans to cut jobs in South Africa to reduce costs is taking the “easy way out” and avoids tackling the real issue of poor management, mining minister Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday.

Gold Fields, which is due to report half-year results later on Thursday, said this week it would cut 1,100 permanent jobs at its struggling South Deep mine, sending its shares plummeting.

“Gold Fields is sitting on the second biggest gold deposits in a mine in the world,” Mantashe told Reuters. “Going for job cuts is the easy way out. The real problem is poor management.” (Reporting by Joe Brock Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.