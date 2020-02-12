Gold Fields full-year profits rise, to raise funds

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Gold Fields on Wednesday reported a jump in 2019 profit as the South African miner produced more gold and gold prices edged higher.

Gold Field also said it intends to place new shares to raise about $269 million to help fund its new Salares Norte mining project.

The company, which operates producing gold mines in South Africa, Ghana, Australia and Peru, said headline earnings per share rose to $0.20 per share for the full year ended Dec. 31, from $0.07 in the year prior and in line with what the company had flagged to the market.

Headline earnings per share is the main profit measure used in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

The company reported 590,000 ounces of attributable gold production for the final quarter of the year from 523,000 ounces a year earlier.

Attributable equivalent gold production for the miner for 2020 is expected to be between 2,275 million ounces and 2,315 million ounces, it said.