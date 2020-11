Nov 12 (Reuters) - South African miner Gold Fields on Thursday reported a 7% higher production in the third quarter.

The bullion miner said attributable gold equivalent output rose to 557,000 ounces during the quarter ended September from 523,000 ounces during the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)