Prior owner can’t ditch lawsuit over toxic Gold King Mine spill

The former owner of the abandoned Gold King Mine in Colorado must face lawsuits by the Navajo Nation and downstream property owners alleging that its negligence led to a toxic waste spill in August 2015, while a government contractor was doing environmental work.

U.S. District Judge William Johnson in Albuquerque on Thursday rejected a host of arguments by Gold King Mine Corporation (GKMC), which owned the shuttered mine in southwest Colorado until 2005.

