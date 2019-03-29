Westlaw News
March 29, 2019 / 1:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Prior owner can’t ditch lawsuit over toxic Gold King Mine spill

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The former owner of the abandoned Gold King Mine in Colorado must face lawsuits by the Navajo Nation and downstream property owners alleging that its negligence led to a toxic waste spill in August 2015, while a government contractor was doing environmental work.

U.S. District Judge William Johnson in Albuquerque on Thursday rejected a host of arguments by Gold King Mine Corporation (GKMC), which owned the shuttered mine in southwest Colorado until 2005.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uzKtNh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below